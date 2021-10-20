Police: Man who died at Phish concert did not hit railing

A spokesperson for the venue and the Warriors told the San Francisco Chronicle that the arena was safe.

“Chase Center was built and is operated in accordance with all safety standards and requirements governing facilities of its kind in the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco,” Kimberly Veale said.

The man who was injured by the second fall told CBS affiliate KPIX that he had moved from his assigned seat in an upper tier to a flatter, more protected area because he "didn't feel safe dancing there." Evan Reeves of Oakland, whose leg was injured by the fall, received permission from an on-site doctor to watch the rest of the show while waiting for his wife to pick him up and take him to a hospital.