Police: Man to face murder, other charges in officer's death

Police said Friday that state and county law enforcement officers shot at Altland at the dealership after he stole a vehicle and crashed it through a closed bay door and attempted to run over officers while trying to flee, the statement said.

Then “the suspect continued his intentional attack on the officers," first striking Farrar with the stolen vehicle and then striking a parked car that struck Aranda, the statement said.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Thursday when a sheriff's deputy in nearby Pinal County tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding.

The deputy reported that shots were fired at him during the pursuit that continued into Chandler and ended in Gilbert. That's where the vehicle being pursued crashed and Altland ran into the dealership and allegedly stole a vehicle inside the business as he tried to get away, according to the police statement.