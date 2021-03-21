Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar

The fight started at around 4:40 a.m. inside the Tiaga Hookah Lounge before spilling out into the parking lot, police Officer Dan Donakowski said in a news release. A preliminary investigation showed that gunshots were fired, but that no one was struck by them, he said.

A 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the eight people was taken into custody, police said. The suspect, who had not been charged as of early Sunday afternoon, was also injured during the melee