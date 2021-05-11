Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party

The shooting occurred at a home in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on the east side of Colorado’s second-largest city. Three children at the party, ages 2, 5 and 11, were not hurt.

Two families were celebrating the birthdays of family members, and 10 people were inside the home when the gunman arrived “and shot all six victims in quick succession” before turning the gun on himself, Frabbiele said. The children inside were in “close proximity” to the shots fired, he said.

Police received the first of three 911 calls from inside the home. Another was made by an adult who managed to escape.

Three teenagers had left the party just before the shooting, Frabbiele said. They returned shortly after to discover what happened. Arriving officers found Jose Gutierrez gravely wounded inside; he told the officers the suspect was in the home, Frabbiele said. Gutierrez died later at a hospital.

“One of the smaller children and some of the teenagers lost both parents,” Frabbiele said.

Police say the families of the victims had requested privacy.

“In Colorado, we’ve had domestic terrorism incidents where lots of people were killed, we’ve had random acts like going into a King Soopers or a movie theater, but let’s not forget about the lethality of domestic violence,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.

Suthers was referring to a March 22 attack on a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people, including a police officer, and a 2012 shooting at a movie theater in the Denver suburb of Aurora that killed 12 and injured 70.

“What we have here is a situation where all these people were together and (we) apparently had the anger directed at the adults and his partner. And the tragic consequences are unfathomable. We’ve got children orphaned by this situation,” Suthers said.

Gladis Bustos, who lives three homes away, had tearfully identified the home’s owner as Joana on Monday. Bustos called her a warmhearted, hardworking person who always took the time to say hello to her neighbors and brag about her children.

Colorado Springs police say eight of 15 homicides this year, including Sunday's victims, were related to domestic violence. Last year, nine of 39 homicides were tied to domestic violence.

The weekend attack follows a series of mass shootings — defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter — to plague the U.S. this year.

Before the Colorado Springs shooting, a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University showed there had been at least 11 mass shootings since Jan. 1, compared with just two public mass shootings in 2020.

After the Boulder shooting, Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill to create a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention to educate residents about gun safety and collect data on Colorado gun violence.

Other bills advancing through the Democratic-led Legislature would tighten background checks, allow municipalities greater freedom to adopt gun control laws that are stricter than state law, and require a person facing a protection order related to domestic violence to report what firearms they possess.

___

Associated Press writers James Anderson and Patty Nieberg in Denver contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Colorado Springs police Lt. Joe Frabbiele's last name was misspelled and that one of the children at the party, as well as some teenagers, were orphaned, not that all of the children were orphaned.

A memorial is seen on Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party took place that killed six people before the gunman took his own life stunned a state weary of gun violence just weeks after another Colorado mass shooting killed 10 people. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers stands during a news conference, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to address Sunday's mass shooting that occurred at a Colorado Springs mobile home park. A gunman entered the home and opened fire killing six adults before turning the gun on himself resulting in his own death. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: AAron Ontiveroz Credit: AAron Ontiveroz

Lt. Joe Frabbiele speaks during a news conference to address Sunday's mass shooting that occurred at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A gunman entered the home and opened fire killing six adults before turning the gun on himself resulting in his own death. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: AAron Ontiveroz Credit: AAron Ontiveroz

Mourners organize a memorial, Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party took place a day earlier that killed six people before the gunman took his own life. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

Mourners organize a memorial on Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party Sunday took place. A shooting at a birthday party inside a trailer park home that killed six people before the gunman took his own life stunned a state weary of gun violence just weeks after another Colorado mass shooting killed 10 people. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and other family members were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

Family members mourn at the scene where their loved ones were killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

A family member mourns at the scene where their loved ones were killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett