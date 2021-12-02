Police: Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant case

Police were called to the Avants' home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Jacqueline Avant was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods including Watts and South Los Angeles, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Avants’ daughter, Nicole Avant, is a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, music star Quincy Jones and Rep. Karen Bass (D-California).

TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.

Caption Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Media gather at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption A security camera appears on a telephone pole at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption A police officer walks down Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media as Mayor Robert Wunderlich looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, second from right, addresses the media at a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. At far right is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, right, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, center, is surrounded by police officers and local politicians as he addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Second from left is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello