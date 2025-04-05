Police lock down Canadian Parliament as officers talk to barricaded man

The Canadian Parliament's security force has locked down the institution after a man barricaded himself in the East Block section
Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 26 minutes ago
X

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian Parliament's security force locked down Parliament on Saturday after a man barricaded himself in the East Block section, Ottawa police said.

The Parliamentary Protective Service issued a warning Saturday afternoon for anyone in East Block, which houses parliamentary offices, to seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide.

Anyone who was not in the immediate area was warned to stay away until further notice.

A social media post from Ottawa Police said a “barricaded man is in the area of East Block” and urged people to avoid the area, noting there were no reports of injuries.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and a significant stretch of Wellington Street, which runs in front of Parliament Hill, was cordoned off.

Parliament is not in session as Canada is in the middle of an election campaign.

Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg is going to Michigan if he doesn't stay in NBA...
2
'This has got to be a moment in America,' Cory Booker tells 1st town...
3
Boutier outlasts Boutier in 28 holes in longest match in T-Mobile Match...
4
Penguins' Crosby and Stars Dadonov have a dueling hat tricks game 16...
5
The Latest: Elon Musk says he hopes for zero tariffs with Europe...