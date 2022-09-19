BreakingNews
Pike Co. murder trial Week 2: Special agents describe gruesome scene
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they're investigating allegations that a fan struck Murray amid celebrations of Arizona's 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

24 minutes ago
Police in Las Vegas say they're investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.'s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.

Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

