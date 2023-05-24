Police in Wales face investigation over e-bike deaths of 2 teens that sparked Cardiff riot

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said late Wednesday that camera footage shows the police van was a half-mile away on a different road around the time of the crash.

Investigators studied police car tracking data and footage from surveillance cameras to set out a timeline, Bacon said.

Footage showed a bike being followed by police less than two minutes before the crash. The police vehicle did not have its lights on or siren in use and later turned down a different road than the ones the boys were on.

Reports in The Guardian and BBC suggested officers may have turned because there were bollards in the road ahead that would have blocked their path.

