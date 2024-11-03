Police in Michigan say 4 killed, 17 injured after semitruck crashes into vehicles stuck in traffic

“It appears the driver of the semi-truck did not see the backup and could not stop his vehicle in time,” Michigan State Police said in a statement on the social media platform X.

The impact caused the semitruck and several vehicles to catch fire. Police said more than a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police confirmed four deaths and said 17 people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez did not have further updates Sunday.