Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts are investigating after multiple people were reported shot

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said.

Holyoke Police Detective Beben told WWLP that multiple individuals had been shot, but did not indicate how many. Police said it was an active, ongoing investigation. The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the mayor was aware of the shooting.

“Shortly before 1 p.m. today there was a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke. There were multiple gunshot victims. The police investigation is active and ongoing,” the office said.

Garcia’s office said it would provide more details about the shooting later Wednesday afternoon.

Police said confirmed they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. and also received notifications from ShotSpotter.

Holyoke is about 90 miles west of Boston.

Holyoke, a city with a population of nearly 38,000, is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.