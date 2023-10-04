BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Pedestrian killed in Springfield was crossing street near her home

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts are investigating after multiple people were reported shot

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, say multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the city's downtown area
Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said.

Holyoke Police Detective Beben told WWLP that multiple individuals had been shot, but did not indicate how many. Police said it was an active, ongoing investigation. The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the mayor was aware of the shooting.

“Shortly before 1 p.m. today there was a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke. There were multiple gunshot victims. The police investigation is active and ongoing,” the office said.

Garcia’s office said it would provide more details about the shooting later Wednesday afternoon.

Police said confirmed they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. and also received notifications from ShotSpotter.

Holyoke is about 90 miles west of Boston.

Holyoke, a city with a population of nearly 38,000, is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

In Other News
1
Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at...
2
A German far-right party leader has been taken to a hospital from an...
3
NASCAR moves Atlanta and Watkins Glen into the playoffs on 2024...
4
Ron DeSantis' campaign will move more staff to Iowa in his latest bet...
5
The US is forgiving more federal student loans in a bid to tackle...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top