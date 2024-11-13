At least 1 explosion outside Brazil's Supreme Court leaves 1 dead, forces evacuation

Authorities say at least one explosion outside Brazil’s Supreme Court has killed one person and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia
Police vehicles are parked outside the Supreme Court in Brasília, Brazil, following an explosion, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police vehicles are parked outside the Supreme Court in Brasília, Brazil, following an explosion, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Nation & World
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

SAO PAULO (AP) — At least one explosion outside Brazil’s Supreme Court killed one person and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia, police and firefighters said.

A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details. Local firefighters confirmed that one person died at the scene, but did not identify the person.

The court's justices safely left the building after the incident, which took place at about 7:30 p.m. local time, shortly after Wednesday's session finished. Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil’s top court, confirmed the evacuation to The Associated Press.

Local media showed footage suggesting two blasts outside the court, with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.

José Chrispiniano, a spokesman for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said the 79-year-old leader was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blast.

Police blocked all access to the area where Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace are located.

The presidential security bureau was conducting a sweep of the grounds around the presidential palace, local press reported.

Earlier, another explosion was heard outside Brazil's Congress, but it did not cause damages.

In Other News
1
Louisiana asks court to block of part of ruling against Ten...
2
Investigation into Chinese hacking reveals 'broad and significant'...
3
Matt Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice...
4
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected...
5
What to know about Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick to serve as defense...