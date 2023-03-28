Police in Belgium arrest 8 people in counterterrorism raids

Antwerp police carried out five searches in Merksem, Borgerhout, Deurne, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and Eupen on Monday night at the request of an investigating judge. The prosecutor's office said five people were arrested, but it didn't give details about what was found.

“At least two of the people involved are suspected of planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Belgium. The target of the attack has not yet been determined,” prosecutors said.