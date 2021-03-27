Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters

The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year but were dormant during the winter. During the first sizable anti-government protests of 2021, more than 200 people were detained Thursday.

At least five journalists were among those arrested; it was not immediately clear what charges they could face, but some journalists arrested while covering last year’s protests were sentenced to two years in prison.