springfield-news-sun logo
X

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

Nation & World
Updated 27 minutes ago
Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.

Krapfl said officers responding to reports of shooting found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children's summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers.

Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

In Other News
1
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
2
Henderson shoots 2nd straight 64, leads Evian by 3 strokes
3
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
4
Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged
5
Indigenous Canadians wary, hopeful as pope prepares apology
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top