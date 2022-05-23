Police: Driver swerved to avoid vehicle before bus rolled

The bus was traveling in the right lane of southbound I-95, north of Baltimore around 7 a.m. Sunday when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle and lost control, leading to the bus going off the road and overturning, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

The bus was carrying 47 people and 27 of them reported injuries on the scene, police said. Twelve of those injured people refused transport and 15 were taken to hospitals for treatment. No fatalities were reported, police said.