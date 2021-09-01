Police chief: Ida hit Louisiana town harder than Katrina did

“When the roof started to come apart and the building trembled, we all got scared. We’re grown men but you do have fear in you, no matter what job you’re in, and we felt it."

Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, where Grand Isle is located, described the island as “uninhabitable.” She said every building was damaged to some extent, there are numerous breaks in the levee system, and a strong odor of natural gas persists, “so that is not good.”

Resweber and other officers ventured out early Monday to assess the damage — the police chief's home was among the hundreds destroyed — as well as to check on the nearly 100 residents who had decided to stay behind. He said many residents regretted that decision, although no one was seriously hurt.

“I’ve ridden out other hurricanes — Hurricane Isaac, Katrina, Gustav, Ike — and this is no comparison whatsoever. This is the worst. … It’s just amazing that no one (here) was killed or even seriously injured.”

Associated Press reporter R.J. Rico in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Caption The remains of destroyed homes and businesses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

