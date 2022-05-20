Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald's restaurant on the city's Near North Side, a few blocks from the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. And it follows a deadly shooting last weekend in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park that killed a teen and led the city to tighten a curfew for young people as part of efforts to curb violence.