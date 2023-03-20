X

Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body, saying he faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockport, Illinois, was stolen from that location on Jan. 21, and found behind a vacant Chicago home on Jan. 23 with the body inside, officials have said.

The 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Green Bay. He had been charged in late January but had been at large. WLS-TV quotes Rockford police as saying police in Wisconsin took the man into custody after a traffic stop.

The body of a 47-year-old man that had been in the van was recovered Jan. 23 behind a vacant home on Chicago's South Side, Rockford police have said. The body was returned to Rockford by a coroner's office.

In Other News
1
AP source: Magic Johnson joins Harris' bid for Commanders
2
Biden issues first veto, taking on new Republican House
3
House GOP demands info from NY prosecutor about Trump case
4
Miami Beach struggles with spring break violence, big crowds
5
Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top