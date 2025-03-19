Police arrest Istanbul mayor, a key Erdogan rival, over alleged corruption and terror links

Authorities also closed several roads around Istanbul and banned demonstrations in the city for four days in an apparent effort to prevent protests following the arrest.

Critics say the crackdown follows significant losses by Erdogan's ruling party in local elections in March amid growing calls for early national elections. Government officials insist that the courts operate independently and reject claims that legal actions against opposition figures are politically motivated.

The arrest came during a search of Imamoglu's home, but it was not immediately clear if police confiscated anything at the site.

The mayor's wife, Dilek Imamoglu, told the private Now television station that police arrived at their residence before dawn and that the mayor was taken at around 7:30 a.m.

A day earlier, a university invalidated Imamoglu's diploma, effectively disqualifying the popular opposition figure from running in the next presidential race. Having a university degree is a requisite for running in elections under Turkish law.

The mayor’s party — the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP — was to hold a primary on Sunday where Imamoglu was expected to be chosen for its candidate in future presidential elections. Turkey’s next presidential vote is scheduled for 2028, but early elections are likely.

With all the arrests on Wednesday, it was unlikely that vote would be held.

“We are facing great tyranny, but I want you to know that I will not be discouraged,” Imamoglu said earlier in he day in a video message posted on social media. He accused the government of “usurping the will” of the people.

CHP's chairman, Ozgur Ozel, denounced Imamoglu's detention as a “coup.”

“Currently, there is a power in place to prevent the nation from determining the next president,” he said. "We are facing an attempted coup against our next president.”

As he was being arrested, Ongun, Imamoglu's aide, posted on X about his detention, though he at the time did not appear to know that the mayor was also being taken into custody.

“They think they can silence us and prevent us from defending and supporting Ekrem Imamoglu,” Ongun said. “I entrust Ekrem Imamoglu to the Turkish nation. Protect, watch over and support him. They cannot be defeat the nation.”

Separately, police also detained a prominent investigative journalist, Ismail Saymaz, for questioning, the opposition-aligned Halk TV reported.

Meanwhile, internet-access advocacy group netblocks.org reported on Wednesday that access has been restricted in Turkey to popular social media platforms.

In nullifying Imamoglu’s diploma, Istanbul University cited alleged irregularities in his 1990 transfer from a private university in northern Cyprus to its Faculty of Business Administration. Imamoglu said he would challenge the decision.

The opposition leader faces multiple lawsuits, including allegations of trying to influence a judicial expert investigating opposition-led municipalities. The cases could result in prison sentences and a political ban.

Imamoglu is also appealing a 2022 conviction of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, a case that could result in a political ban.

He was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 in a historic blow to Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. The party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won. The mayor retained his seat following local elections last year, during which his party made significant gains against Erdogan’s governing party.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Associated Press writer Lorian Belanger in Bangkok contributed to this report.