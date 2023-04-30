Police: Armed man wounded, 2 officers hit but saved by vests

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told WPVI-TV that officers were called to the Germantown home at about 4 p.m. Saturday after a report of an armed man and were given access to the property by a relative but were fired upon by the man.

Officials say the barricade situation lasted overnight into Sunday, and SWAT negotiators tried to talk with the man but at some point they lost communication with him. Stanford said they were concerned about the man's safety and went inside Sunday morning and found him on the third floor when he opened fire.