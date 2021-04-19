Police: Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

Ahmed Kalaja, imam of the mosque, said the armed man attacked worshipers and staff at a time when the mosque was filled with believers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“We hope it was not a terrorist attack," said Kalaja, adding that the five wounded believers were praying when Nikolli attacked them. He said others could also have been wounded, it was not yet clear.

Albania's 2.8 million people are predominantly Muslim with smaller Christian Catholic and Orthodox communities that have gotten along well with each other.

Police said Nikolli was from the northern town of Burrel and his religious background was not yet clear.