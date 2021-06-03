springfield-news-sun logo
Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
Police say three officers shot responding to a call in Wilmington, Delaware, are in stable condition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

