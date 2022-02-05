Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody. Nimmer said the suspect was taken to a hospital but he declined to comment on the suspect's condition.

Nimmer said police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m. following a report of a “possible victim in the parking lot.” The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but none was hurt although a police car was hit, he said.