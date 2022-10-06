Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

Pierre Fandrich told KTNV that he did not see the stabbing suspect as he was walking along the Strip. But he said he thought he heard “three or four showgirls laughing,” and it turned out to be screaming.

Fandrich said he saw “a lot of blood” as one woman ran across a bridge, one was on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she tried to help the fallen woman.

Fandrich also told KTNV that he thought one of the victims fell from the bridge because there was so much blood on the ground.