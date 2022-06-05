springfield-news-sun logo
X

Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd, WPVI-TV reported.

An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. No officers were injured, police said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that a weapon was recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

No additional information was immediately made available.

In Other News
1
At least 28 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot
2
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
3
Avalanche beat Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 series lead
4
MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; 'Spider-Man' leads noms
5
Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top