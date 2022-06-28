Police: 2 arrested after armed jewel heist at Dutch art fair

Video purporting to be of the robbery and posted on social media and on the website of Dutch broadcaster NOS showed one man, dressed in slacks, sneakers, a jacket and baseball cap pounding at something out of picture with a sledgehammer as an alarm rang. Three other men, also neatly dressed, stood guard around him. At least two appeared to be brandishing guns.

All four ran off together. Photos from the scene that also were posted on social media showed holes smashed in glass display cabinets at the prestigious TEFAF art fair.