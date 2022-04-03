Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Lulu Smith, who attended the concert with her daughter, told WFAA-TV that it was part of a trail ride event in which people drove their all-terrain vehicles, sat in the bed of trucks and paraded through the property before finishing up for a concert at the main stage.

Witnesses told the TV station the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

“Everybody was running,” Smith said. “It was so jam-packed right here, you couldn’t get in or out. When I got to my car, somebody was shooting. I rolled down my window and I heard (shots)."

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

In statement, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the shooting “horrific and unacceptable.”

“Public safety remains our top priority, and I will be conferring with Police Chief Eddie Garcia to see what more can be done to stop this kind of violence in our city," Johnson said.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.