Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in store shooting; shooter dead

Lane said it was a sad day for his department as he spoke at a news conference after the shooting near the scene.

“I've been involved in this for 34 years and I’ve never seen anything like it," he told reporters.

He added investigators are working to sort out what happened and added, “It’s going to take a little bit before we know what happened.”

“Let’s get through the investigation,” Lane said at the Thursday afternoon news conference. "Remember, we’re two hours away from the most horrific event that’s occurred in Collierville history.”

Elsewhere, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee tweeted that her office was in touch with local authorities and with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. She added that she was “closely monitoring the situation” and offered prayers for the victims.

Caption Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Joe Rondone/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Joe Rondone Credit: Joe Rondone

