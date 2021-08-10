Poles to protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

"We need to protect Poland against the entry of various entities from countries that are hostile to us," said Marek Suski, the head of a group of Law and Justice lawmakers who introduced the bill last month.

Its passage, however, remains unclear since a junior partner in the right-wing ruling coalition views the bill as an attack on pluralism, though it could pick up votes from far-right opposition lawmakers.

TVN24 is the leading source of independent broadcast news for many Poles. The station celebrated the 20th anniversary of its launch on Monday with a certain fanfare underlining concerns over its fate.

Demonstrations in support of the TVN broadcaster are planned in 78 cities and towns Tuesday evening, the day before parliament is due to debate the bill. The protests are organized by the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, under the slogan “free media, free people, free Poland," and supported by several press freedom and human rights groups.

Discovery had already felt endangered as the National Broadcasting Council, a Polish state body, has so far failed to renew the broadcast license of TVN24, which expires in late September.

The bill’s fate is being watched as a key test of media freedom and democracy more broadly under a government that is accused of chipping away at democratic norms.

Critics fear it would be a large step bringing Poland closer to the media landscape in Hungary, where authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has gained near-total control over the media as private outlets have either folded or come under the control of his allies.

Since Law and Justice took power in 2015, it has already turned tax-funded public TV into a party mouthpiece. Lately it has been seeking greater control over private media, with the state oil company buying a large private media group last year.

TVN represents the largest ever U.S. investment in Poland. The company was bought for $2 billion by another U.S. company, Scripps Networks Interactive, which was later acquired by Discovery.

The planned legislation is straining ties between Poland and the United States, a key ally that Warsaw depends upon for security at a time of Russian resurgence.

Last week a bipartisan Congressional group expressed its increasing concern “about the ongoing attacks on the free press, independent judiciary and the rule of law in Poland.”

A group of former Polish foreign and defense ministers wrote an open letter to the Polish government last week expressing fears the proposed legislation could weaken ties with the U.S., which has troops stationed in Poland and sells Poland military equipment.

The ex-ministers called on the government to “stop hostile actions against American investors and to respect the basic values shared by the Western countries that are friendly to Poland — democracy, the rule of law and freedom of speech.”

Jean-Briac Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery International, called the planned vote on the bill concerning, warning that free media is at stake and that “an unpredictable regulatory framework should be very concerning for all potential investors in the market.”

The development comes as Discovery is set to merge next year into a mega-company with AT&T's WarnerMedia.