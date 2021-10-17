Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Many Poles have been moved by images of families with young children who had made it to Poland and were then sent back across the border into Belarus.

“What our government is doing is a disgrace,” said Dorota Moran, a 39-year-old preschool therapist for autistic children who marched in Warsaw with two of her three children. “We are in the European Union and should seek support from the European Union. But first of all we have to be human and protect the families and children.”

Another protester, Marcin Kacprzak, traveled from the city of Plock to protest.

“We are horrified by what is happening at our eastern border,” the 45-year-old said, carrying a sign that said “Love your neighbor.”

“We see people and their suffering," he said. "We do not look at the color of their skin, their race or their religion."

The marchers went past the Polish parliament, which approved the state of emergency and also adopted legislation allowing the arbitrary rejection of migrants' asylum applications. The UN refugee agency said the legislation "undermines the fundamental right to seek asylum set out in international and EU law."

Caption People join a protest in solidarity with migrants who have been pushed back at Poland's border with Belarus, in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Thousands of people have marched in Warsaw in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

