Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

Government leaders have defended the legislation by arguing that it is important for national security to ensure that no company outside of Europe can control companies that help form public opinion.

But a string of speakers on Sunday accused them of carrying out an attack on the country's democratic foundations.

Jarosław Kurski, deputy editor of the Gazeta Wyborcza, a liberal newspaper that is critical of the government, accused the ruling party of seeking to silence free media in order to steal the next elections in Poland, which are scheduled in 2023.

“The mafia has taken over the country. They want to master all elements of public life,” Kurski said.

The United States, a close ally of Warsaw, even urged the government not to pass the law, viewing it as a hostile act towards a U.S. company.

Caption Dagmara Kaczmarek-Szałkow, a news presenter for TVN24, speaks during a live news broadcast in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. Poles are filling the streets of cities across Poland on Sunday evening to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the right-wing government, protests meant as a broader defense of media freedoms in a nation where democratic norms are eroding. The protests, led by anti-government groups, were called after the parliament on Friday unexpectedly passed a bill that would force Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling share of TVN, Poland's largest television network.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

