Poland's president meets Lockheed Martin CEO about further investment in military weapons

Poland’s National Security Bureau says the country's president has met the CEO of U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin about strengthening security in the region and continued U.S. investment in Poland’s military weapons and equipment
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has met the CEO of U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin about strengthening security in the region and continued U.S. investment in Poland’s military weapons and equipment, the country's National Security Bureau said Wednesday.

The bureau in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said the talks between President Andrzej Duda and Jim Taiclet included “securing the participation of Poland's defense sector" in deliveries and maintenance of U.S. weapons such as jet fighters, Javelin missiles and elements of the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Lockheed Martin makes Javelins, HIMARS and some jet fighters.

More than 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Poland, on NATO's eastern flank, mostly in the Rzeszow region near the border with Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion there.

In Other News
1
3 officers shot in Washington while attempting to make an animal...
2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens stone-built Hindu Temple in...
3
Turkey detains 4 as part of a probe into a gold mine landslide that...
4
Stock market today: Strong profit reports support stocks a day after...
5
Date night strike: Thousands of US, UK delivery, ride-hailing drivers...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top