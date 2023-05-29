Poland's president approves law on Russia's influence that could target opposition

“This is the defense of Poland,” Duda said.

The bill will take effect within a week of its publication.

The law would establish a state commission for investigating Russian influence in Poland and on national security. It is generally seen as targeting Tusk, a former prime minister who is now the leader of the main opposition Civic Coalition, at a time when early campaigning for the elections is underway.

Critics say the investigative commission, with powers to ban people from public positions and to reverse administrative and business decisions, would violate citizens’ right to face an independent court and is a clear example of how Law and Justice has been using the law for its own ends ever since coming to power in 2015.

They view the bill, which critics have dubbed “Lex Tusk,” as an attempt to create a powerful and unconstitutional tool that would help Law and Justice continue to wield power even if it loses control of the parliament in elections this fall.

Bowing partially to critics, Duda said he was also asking the Constitutional Tribunal to review the bill for conformity with the supreme law.

Tusk is to lead a pro-democracy march in Warsaw on June 4, the anniversary of the partly free parliamentary elections in 1989 that led to the ouster of communism.

