Poland's population constantly shrinking despite pro-family policy

Nation & World
48 minutes ago
Poland's state statistical office says that the nation has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's population has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants, the state statistical office said Tuesday.

A preliminary report by the Statistics Poland office says there were around 130,000 Poles fewer in the European Union country at the end of June compared to a year ago.

It was among Poland’s highest decreases since 2010, when the population was over 38.5 million, despite a policy of bonuses for families with many children that the right-wing government launched after taking office at the end of 2015.

In the first six months of 2023, there were 34 more deaths than births per every 10,000 residents, compared to 21 ratio last year.

There were also around 14,000 live births less this year compared to the same time in 2022, despite a pro-family policy and a low unemployment rate, gauged at around 5% in June.

There continues to be a rise in the number of emigrants returning to Poland, the report said. But apparently it hasn't helped reverse the decreasing national tendency.

The preliminary report didn't provide an analysis of the data.

