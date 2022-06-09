Poland's PM pushes for more coal to lower heating costs

The Polish government's aim is to reduce the fossil fuel's prices ahead of the next heating season to the level they “were at before the sudden rise that was linked to the embargo on Russia. We will do this," Morawiecki said.

In fact, energy prices in Europe had been rising months before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Poland said in the first four month of 2022, some 19 million tons of coal were produced in Poland's mines, which was some 155,000 tons more than at the same time last year.

Poland insists that it's departure from coal, of which it has rich deposits, must be slower than for other European countries because it has not yet developed enough renewable energy sources. Coal mining is also a big employment industry in Poland

___

___

