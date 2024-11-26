Poland's cash-for-visas investigation finds evidence against senior members of former government

In one of the most egregious examples, dozens of farmers from India were described in their visa documents as Bollywood filmmakers.

Marek Sowa, the head of the special commission, on Tuesday presented a preliminary report of the panel's findings after interviewing witnesses and officials and reviewing documents.

Sowa said the commission will notify prosecutors over alleged breaches of law linked to former prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, ex-internal affairs minister Mariusz Kaminski, and former foreign minister Zbigniew Rau, as well as eight other senior officials. The panel's report includes allegations of negligence, corruption and abuse of office.

Sowa said Morawiecki's Law and Justice government had contributed to the uncontrolled inflow of migrants into Poland and the EU. Poland has since tightened its visa regulations.

An investigation by Poland's Supreme Audit Office earlier this year confirmed claims that the country's consulates in Asia and Africa charged substantial fees in exchange for work visas. The audit office found a lack of transparency at the foreign ministry, as well as an environment prone to corruption and poor supervision.