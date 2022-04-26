Poland to reduce flights if talks with controllers fail

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested Tuesday that the controllers’ union should cede on some points. He said that controllers typically work 30 hours a week and earn up to 45,000 zlotys ($10,000) pre-tax a month, which are highly favorable terms by Poland's standards.

The Trade Union of Air Traffic Controllers disputed the figures. It said earning are much lower, and that individuals with 30 years’ experience can earn about 33,000 zlotys ($7,600) a month before taxes.

The union claimed that in the past two years, controllers have been expected to work shifts single-handedly or sometimes put in 12-hours shifts, conditions it described as a flight safety threat.

The union also accused state air navigation authority PANSA of neglecting some international flight regulations.

The labor dispute started about two years ago with the appointment of a loyalist of Poland's right-wing government as PANSA's chief. Janusz Janiszewski increased the working hours and reduced the pay of air traffic controllers, arguing that traffic was much smaller during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As some controllers quit and some flights were delayed at Warsaw's airports, Janiszewski was fired March 31. A state auditing body found issues with his management, Polish media reported.