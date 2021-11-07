Poland tells doctors: Ailing women have abortion rights

The ministry stressed it is in line with the law to terminate a pregnancy when the woman’s health is in danger, even more so in case of threat to her life. It included guidance in case of premature loss of the amniotic fluid.

“It should be clearly stressed that doctors must not be afraid to take evident decisions. stemming from their experience and the available medical knowledge," the ministry said.

Until a year ago, women in Poland could have abortions in three cases: if the pregnancy resulted from a crime like rape, if the woman’s health or life was at risk, or in the case of irreparable defects of the fetus. That last possibility was eliminated a year ago, when the Constitutional Tribunal ruled it went against Poland's law.

Caption Former European Union leader Donald Tusk, foreground, now leader of Poland's opposition, takes part in a massive protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, against Poland's restrictive abortion law that critics say is responsible for the death last month of a 30-year-old woman with a troubled pregnancy. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski