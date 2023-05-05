Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment

Pavel Astakhov, Russia's children's ombudsman from 2009 to 2016, spoke on a television program hosted by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. He was being interviewed after Polish authorities took over a school building in Warsaw on Saturday that was serving the children of Russian diplomats and the military.

Astakhov argued that murdering an ambassador in retaliation “for unfriendly actions ... is within the framework of international law," adding: “I was taught this well at the KGB school at the counter-intelligence faculty."