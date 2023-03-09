Poland, Slovakia urge allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Nad also said it was a matter of discussion between himself and his Polish counterpart at a meeting in Sweden on Wednesday and that they agree on the matter.

Poland's Defense Ministry said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Poland "is ready to hand over our MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as a part of an international coalition.”

Ukraine has been asking the West for fighter jets to beef up its defenses as the brutal war drags on and has entered its second year. While Kyiv has obtained promises of tanks, some of which are already arriving, there are still no signs that larger nations like the United States and Britain will agree to send their warplanes.