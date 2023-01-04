springfield-news-sun logo
X

Poland signs deal to buy 2nd batch of U.S. Abrams tanks

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Poland's defense minister has signed a deal to buy a second batch of U

WARSAW, Poland (AP) —

Poland’s defense minister on Wednesday signed a deal to buy a second batch of U.S Abrams main battle tanks as Warsaw beefs up its defensive capabilities and strengthens military cooperation with Washington in light of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine.

Officials said Poland is the first U.S. ally in Europe to be receiving Abrams tanks.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed the $1.4 billion deal at a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw. The agreement foresees the delivery of 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks with related equipment and logistics starting this year.

Attending the signing ceremony were U.S. deputy chief of mission in Poland Daniel Lawton and U.S. Brig. Gen. John Lubas, deputy commander of the 101st Airborne Division, elements of which are stationed in southeastern Poland close to the border with Ukraine.

The deal follows last year's agreement for the acquisition of 250 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks that will be delivered in 2025-26. Poland is also awaiting delivery of U.S. HIMARS artillery systems and has already received Patriot missile batteries.

Speaking in Wesola, Polish and U.S. officials said the deals strengthen Poland, the region and NATO's eastern flank as the war in Ukraine continues.

In Other News
1
Czech government OKs bill for 2% GDP spending on military
2
Technology stocks lead Wall Street higher in early trading
3
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
4
Rick Singer, college scam mastermind, set to be sentenced
5
3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 start to playoffs
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top