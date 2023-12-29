Poland says an unidentified object has entered its airspace from Ukraine. A search is underway

It said troops have been mobilized to identify and find the object.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened a meeting with the defense minister, military commanders and heads of national security bodies, to be followed by a meeting of the National Security Bureau.

There were no immediate reports of any explosion or casualties.

The governor of Lublin province in eastern Poland, Krzysztof Komorski, told the Onet news portal that the unidentified object appeared on radars near the town of Hrubieszow, where a border crossing with Ukraine is located. Komorski said he had no information to indicate the object landed in Lublin province.

Poland's border with Ukraine is also the European Union and NATO border with Ukraine.