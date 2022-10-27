Poland removes 4 communist-era Red Army monuments

He said the spirit of that system is still present in the Russian Federation, which is killing civilians in Ukraine.

He stressed that Russian law prosecutes and provides up to three years in prison for anyone removing Soviet army monuments, even in foreign countries.

The other monuments were removed from former burial sites in Byczyna, in the southwest and in Bobolice, in the northwest. The remains of the soldiers were exhumed and moved to proper graves in the 1950s. A stone monument was also taken apart in the woods near Staszow, in the south.

Ever since shedding communist rule in 1989, Poland has been taking steps to remove from the public space the symbols of Moscow’s past domination, taking away monuments and plaques. Some have been moved to special storage. The drive does not include cemeteries or current burial sites.

Russia’s aggression on Ukraine this year has added urgency to the efforts. Poland is backing Ukraine's struggle against Russia politically, militarily and economically.