Poland probes deadly mushroom poisoning of Afghan evacuees

The boy's 6-year-old brother has undergone liver transplants, but doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital said Friday that his survival prospects were very small. A 17-year-old sister was treated and reported to be in good condition.

The family of two adults and four children allegedly cooked soup with the highly poisonous mushrooms they found in the forest around a center where they were undergoing a mandatory quarantine. They entered the center in Podkowa Lesna, a town near Warsaw, on Aug. 23.