Poland investigates 'ecological catastrophe' of fish die-off

Przemyslaw Daca, the head of Polish Waters, the national water management authority, said Thursday that 10 tons of dead fish already were removed from the river.

“This shows that we are dealing with a gigantic and outrageous ecological catastrophe,” he said at a news conference held near the river, where officials faced angry local residents.

Environmental protection authorities in the southwestern city of Wroclaw had earlier notified local prosecutors that the country’s second-longest river appeared to have been poisoned.

Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced Thursday that both regular soldiers and reservists were being deployed to help remove pollutants from the river.

Known as the Oder in German and the Odra in Polish and Czech, the river flows northward for hundreds of miles from the Oder Mountains of Czechia and empties in the Baltic Sea.