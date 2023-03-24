Poland honors citizens who helped Jews during Holocaust

After invading Poland on Sept. 1, 1939 and taking over the country, Nazi Germans punished any form of assisting Jews, even offering them a glass of water, by killing the helpers and their families.

Still, more than 7,200 Poles are listed by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, as having taken risks to save Jews. Publications by historians in recent years have also led to bitter debates about those Poles who turned in their Jewish neighbors, or participated in the killing or victimization of Jews.

Disagreements over aspects of Polish behavior during the Holocaust have created tensions between Poland and Israel over the years.

Unlike some other occupied countries, Poland never had a collaborationist government, and members of the resistance and of the government-in-exile in London warned Western leaders more than once about the Nazis’ mass killing of Jews.

The Germans, sometimes assisted by collaborators among the civilian population, killed some 3 million of the estimated 3.3 million Jews who lived in Poland before World War II as well as almost 3 million non-Jews. The Nazis built major death camps, including Auschwitz, in occupied Poland.