Poland gives humanitarian visa to 2nd Belarus athlete

Last month Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya found shelter in Poland to avoid punishment at home after criticizing team officials at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she was barred from participating. Defying Belarusian authorities who tried to send her home, she engaged the help of Japanese police at the Tokyo airport and eventually made her way to Poland, which issued her humanitarian visa.

Now sponsored by Poland's oil giant Orlen, Tsimanouskaya says she feels safe and hopes to focus on how to keep up a world-class running career.

Poland has also offered refuge to Belarus dissidents and critics of Lukashenko who are fleeing reprisals.

This story has been corrected to say consulate in Lviv, not embassy.

