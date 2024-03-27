Poland dismisses the Eurocorps reaction unit commander who faces a counterintelligence investigation

Poland's military authorities say they have dismissed the Polish commander of the Eurocorps rapid reaction unit
Nation & World
18 minutes ago
X

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has dismissed the Polish commander of the European rapid reaction military unit, the Eurocorps, amid a recently launched military counterintelligence investigation involving him, authorities said Wednesday.

A Polish Defense Ministry statement said that new information regarding Lt. Gen. Jarosław R. Gromadziński had been revealed and an investigation into his security clearance had been launched.

Gromadziński was ordered to urgently return from the Eurocorps' headquarters in Strasbourg, France, and a replacement will be appointed immediately, the ministry said. No further details were provided, and Gromadziński wasn't available for comment.

Germany and France founded the corps in 1992 to support various European Union and NATO missions. Its six framework nations also include Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg and Poland, while Austria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Turkey are associate nations.

The Eurocorps has served on stabilization and security missions in the Balkans and in Afghanistan, as well as on training missions in Africa,

In Other News
1
Ahmaud Arbery's killers ask a US appeals court to overturn their hate...
2
Handpicked numbers were the golden ticket to the $1.13B Mega Millions...
3
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts following its 3-day losing...
4
Correction: Emergency Contraception-Sexual Assault story
5
MLB owners unanimously approve sale of Baltimore Orioles to a group...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top