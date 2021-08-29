Poland detains activists for damaging barrier with Belarus

In reaction, Poland has begun building a barbed wire fence along the border.

But local attention has focused heavily on 32 people — described by a refugee group as Afghans — who have been stuck in a no man's land along the border near the Polish village of Usnarz Górny for weeks. Poland's government says they are on Belarusian soil and will not let them walk the short distance into Poland to apply for asylum. It argues that Belarus is responsible for them.

In a statement, the activists who tried to cut through the barbed wire barrier said: “We do not agree to humiliation, inhumane treatment and refusal to provide medical assistance to refugees, and we do not agree to the use of illegal push-back procedures.”

___

