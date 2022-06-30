Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out

Ali, from a village outside Hama in western Syria, flew to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, and set out to find an unguarded spot in the forest where he could sneak over into the EU.

“I was looking for a place where I can live in safety, away from the oppression and hopelessness back home,” he said in an interview this week with The Associated Press in Berlin.

Ali, who didn't give his last name, fearing repercussions for his family, was not prepared for the violence and sub-zero temperatures that awaited him in the vast forests and swamps.

“There were nights when I went to sleep on the bare ground in the woods thinking I would not wake up again,” Ali said.

Human rights activists see a double standard in the different treatment of the neighboring Ukrainian refugees — fellow Slavs who are mostly Christian, female and white — and those from the distant Middle East and Africa, many of whom are Muslims and male.

“If you give a lift to a refugee at the Ukrainian border you are a hero. If you do it at the Belarus border you are a smuggler and could end up in jail for eight years,” said Natalia Gebert, founder and CEO of Dom Otwarty, or Open House, a Polish NGO that helps refugees.

Belarus had never before been a key migration route into the EU — until its President Alexander Lukashenko began encouraging would-be asylum-seekers in the Middle East to travel to Minsk. Soon, people from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and African countries flocked to the EU's eastern edge, entering Poland and neighboring Lithuania and Latvia.

EU leaders accused Lukashenko of waging “hybrid warfare” in revenge for the bloc's sanctions over the regime's treatment of dissidents. Poland’s government says Russia is complicit, given Lukashenko’s alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Though migration slowed in the winter, people continued to try to enter the EU through Poland, a route seen as less dangerous than crossing the Mediterranean Sea, where many have drowned in past years, Gebert said.

Ali, whose small makeup business in Syria was destroyed when Sunni extremists learned he belonged to the Alawite religious minority, says he got pushed back six times by Polish border guards.

But Belarusian guards beat him, stole his money and forced him to take off all his clothes in the middle of the winter. He wanted to give up and return to Minsk, but the guards wouldn't let him. They made him and others lie on the cold ground, screamed at them, approached closely with a snarling dog and kicked Ali repeatedly in the chest.

Polish border patrol officers broke his phone’s SIM card, he said. He went without water and food for days, lost in the swamps.

A Human Rights Watch report this month said Poland “unlawfully, and sometimes violently, summarily pushes migrants and asylum-seekers back to Belarus, where they face serious abuses, including beatings and rape by border guards and other security forces.”

Amnesty International has also detailed serious human rights abuses.

A Polish government spokesman did not reply to a request for comment on the allegations of the human rights groups.

While some Poles support the government’s tough stance, many border region residents have throughout the winter and spring sought to help migrants trapped in the forest, several requiring medical help.

A play that premiered in Warsaw this week, "Responsibility," asks how Poland can accept millions of Ukrainians while withholding help to thousands of others. One character asks: “Why does the Polish state demand that a child from Aleppo sits in a bog in sub-zero temperatures and withhold the aid it gives the child from Mariupol?”

Ali spent 16 days in the forests, before he and others used pliers to open a hole in a border fence. Some villagers gave him food and water, but soon he was apprehended by police and taken to a detention center.

Over the next three months, he was moved through several closed camps.

Guards carried batons and stun guns, he said, and every time before they moved him to a different camp they made him and other detainees strip naked in public. Nobody addressed him by his name, but by an identification number.

In March, he was handed his papers and taken to the Debak center for foreigners in Otrebusy southwest of Warsaw, where he was told: “Go away, go to Germany.”

Ali arrived in Berlin in April and applied for asylum. Rights activists and psychologists have documented his account and also those of other asylum-seekers who say they suffered abuse by both Belarusian and Polish border guards.

“I feel better here. People call me by my name again,” Ali said. “But I'm worried all the time that the Germans will send me back to Poland.”

___

Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Polish security forces block migrants stuck on the border with Belarus in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, Sept. 1, 2021. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. The purpose of the wall is to keep out asylum seekers fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Combined Shape Caption FILE - Polish security forces block migrants stuck on the border with Belarus in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, Sept. 1, 2021. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. The purpose of the wall is to keep out asylum seekers fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Migrants settle at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Dec. 22, 2021. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. The purpose of the wall is to keep out asylum seekers fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin Combined Shape Caption FILE - Migrants settle at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Dec. 22, 2021. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. The purpose of the wall is to keep out asylum seekers fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - An asylum seeker from Syria who has been taken into custody by Polish border guards holds a paper saying "I ask for asylum in Poland," in Harkawicze, Poland, Dec. 1, 2021. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. The purpose of the wall is to keep out asylum seekers fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Michal Kosci, File) Credit: Michal Kosc Credit: Michal Kosc Combined Shape Caption FILE - An asylum seeker from Syria who has been taken into custody by Polish border guards holds a paper saying "I ask for asylum in Poland," in Harkawicze, Poland, Dec. 1, 2021. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. The purpose of the wall is to keep out asylum seekers fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Michal Kosci, File) Credit: Michal Kosc Credit: Michal Kosc

Combined Shape Caption FILE-A local Muslim community buried a Yemeni migrant Mustafa Mohammed Murshed Al-Raimi, in Bohoniki, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The person is one of about a dozen people from the Middle East and elsewhere who have died in a area of forests and bogs along the Poland-Belarus border amid a standoff involving migrants between the two countries. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Combined Shape Caption FILE-A local Muslim community buried a Yemeni migrant Mustafa Mohammed Murshed Al-Raimi, in Bohoniki, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The person is one of about a dozen people from the Middle East and elsewhere who have died in a area of forests and bogs along the Poland-Belarus border amid a standoff involving migrants between the two countries. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Workers and heavy machinery working on the first part of some 180 kilometers (115 miles) and 5.5 meter (18ft)-high metal wall intended to block migrants from Belarus crossing illegally into EU territory, in Tolcze, near Kuznica, Poland, Jan. 27, 2022. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Combined Shape Caption FILE - Workers and heavy machinery working on the first part of some 180 kilometers (115 miles) and 5.5 meter (18ft)-high metal wall intended to block migrants from Belarus crossing illegally into EU territory, in Tolcze, near Kuznica, Poland, Jan. 27, 2022. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Combined Shape Caption FILE-Guards and the military watching the start of work on the first part of a 180 kilometers (115 miles) and 5.5 meter (18ft)-high metal wall intended to block migrants from Belarus crossing illegally into EU territory, in Tolcze, near Kuznica, Poland, Jan. 27, 2022. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Combined Shape Caption FILE-Guards and the military watching the start of work on the first part of a 180 kilometers (115 miles) and 5.5 meter (18ft)-high metal wall intended to block migrants from Belarus crossing illegally into EU territory, in Tolcze, near Kuznica, Poland, Jan. 27, 2022. A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish authorities are planning to announce Thursday that a 5.5-meter-tall steel wall along its border to the north with Belarus is set to be completed. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Combined Shape Caption The hands of two refugees from Syria, who came to Europe from Belarus border, as they give an Interview to the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. One of them left Syria late last year, he read on social media that the easiest way to cross into the European Union was to fly to Belarus and then walk across the border to Poland. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi) Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi Combined Shape Caption The hands of two refugees from Syria, who came to Europe from Belarus border, as they give an Interview to the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. One of them left Syria late last year, he read on social media that the easiest way to cross into the European Union was to fly to Belarus and then walk across the border to Poland. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi) Credit: Michele Tantussi Credit: Michele Tantussi